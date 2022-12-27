Atlantic City Teenagers Arrested With Handgun, Crack Cocaine

Atlantic City police arrested two teenagers with a handgun and crack cocaine, authorities said.

On Thursday, Dec. 22 at 8:34 p.m., Sergeant Timothy Smith conducted a community contact at a business in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue in response to numerous complaints from business owners concerning illegal narcotics activity.

Upon entering the store, Smith observed two males engaging in narcotics transactions. One of the males, Quadir Cooper, 18, of Atlantic City, was startled upon seeing Smith and quickly retreated to the back of the store. A second male, a 15-year-old juvenile, followed Cooper to the same location where they appeared to hide an unknown object behind merchandise on a store shelf, police said. Both males were quickly detained.

Sergeant Smith conducted a search of the area where he observed Cooper and the juvenile attempt to stash the unknown object. Located in the immediate area was a handgun and suspected crack cocaine. The handgun was defaced and loaded with hollow point ammunition. Cooper was also found in possession of crack cocaine totaling approximately 7 grams.

Both teenagers were charged with weapons dnd drug offenses, police said.

Cooper was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility. The juvenile was being held in the Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

