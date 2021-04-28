Atlantic City Teenagers Arrested In Stolen Car With Loaded Handgun

Two Atlantic City teenagers were arrested in a stolen car with a loaded handgun, authorities said.

At 8:27 p.m. on Monday, Police Officers Ivaylo Ivanov and Wahab Malik saw two vehicles drive through the red traffic light at Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Baltic Avenue, police said.

They tried stop both vehicles. One vehicle pulled over, but the second vehicle sped off turning east on Atlantic Avenue. The officers saw the vehicle turn the wrong way on Kentucky Avenue and lost sight of it, police said.

When the officers arrived at Kentucky Avenue the vehicle had been involved in a collision with another car on Arctic Avenue. The officers requested EMS and the Atlantic City Fire Department.

Patrol officers rushed to the car to assist the occupants who were screaming for the officers to help, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

Officer Malik was able to get the back door open and the two occupants, Isa Salaam and Khalif Chambers, both 18, were helped from the vehicle. It was unclear who had been driving the vehicle, Fair said. Neither admitted to driving, he said.

Both men were taken into custody. The vehicle had been stolen from Pleasantville, police said.

Salaam had an active warrant for his arrest. A loaded handgun with a high capacity drum magazine and ammunition was found in the vehicle, police said.

Both teenagers initially provided false names and identifying information to officers.

They were taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The other occupant of the vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

Both Chambers and Salaam were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, hindering apprehension, receiving stolen property, eluding, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a large capacity magazine, and conspiracy, police said.

Both were being held at Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

