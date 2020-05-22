Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Atlantic City Teenager Arrested On Sexual Assault, Weapons Charges

Harborfields Youth Detention Center
Harborfields Youth Detention Center Photo Credit: Google Maps

A teenager has been arrested in the sexual assault of a younger boy in Atlantic City, authorities said.

A 14-year-old boy reported he was assaulted inside an abandoned property in the 1800 block of Marmora Avenue, Atlantic City police said in a statement.

A 16-year-old boy was charged in the attack on Wednesday, police said. He was carrying a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest on the 800 block of Indiana Avenue, police said.

Detective Matthew Cocuzza led the investigation. The suspect, whose name was not released due to his age, was arrested by Sgt. Henry White III, and Detectives Kevin Francis and Deborah Gilmore.

The suspect was in possession of a handgun at the time of the assault on May 11, police said. The 16-year-old was charged with sexual assault and possession of a weapon.

"This investigation was a top priority for the police department," police said in a statement posted on Facebook. "The Atlantic City Police Department would like to thank the community whose help was vital to this investigation."

The teen was being held at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 . Anonymous tips also can be texted to tip411 (847411), beginning the text with ACPD.

