DV Pilot Police & Fire

Atlantic City Police Seek Public's Help Locating Driver Who Allegedly Struck Teenage Bicyclist

The scene of a hit-run collision involving an SUV and bicyclist.
The scene of a hit-run collision involving an SUV and bicyclist. Photo Credit: Google Maps (streetview)

Police in South Jersey seek the public's help finding an SUV that struck a boy on a bicycle before fleeing, authorities said. 

Atlantic City patrol officers responded to Richmond and Atlantic avenues on Monday evening on a report that a boy on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle. 

The 16-year-old escaped serious injuries but his bike was damaged, according to Lt. Kevin Fair. 

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped and then sped off, Fair said on Tuesday.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a silver colored Honda SUV of an unknown model, the lieutenant said.

The SUV had visible damage to its front, passenger side bumper, Fair said.

The driver is described as a white woman in her 20s or 30s with red curly hair, Fair said.

The SUV was last seen traveling west on Atlantic Avenue.

Officer Eric Knuttel is leading an investigation into the hit-run crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. 

