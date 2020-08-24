Atlantic City Police Officer, 29, Found Dead In Car

The Atlantic City Police Department is mourning the loss of a 29-year-old officer, found dead in his car over the weekend.

The body of Officer Richard Link, of Brigantine, was found in his car in Galloway Saturday, his department said in a statement.

The cause of death was not included but police said his passing was sudden and unexpected.

Link began his career in Atlantic City in December 2016, when he was hired as Special Law Enforcement Officer, Class II. He was promoted to police officer in April 2019, and assigned to the Operations Division.

Link was on a temporary assignment with the Riot Investigation Team.

“Officer Richard Link was a young, bright, rising star in our department”, Chief Henry White said.

“He was a hard worker and dedicated to the residents and visitors of Atlantic City. He most recently received tremendous praise for his work ethic and dedication from his supervisors and peers as he was an integral part of our team that investigated the looting and rioting that occurred in May.

"On behalf of the men and women of the ACPD, my thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Officer Link at this difficult time.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.