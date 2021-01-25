Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Atlantic City Police Investigate Weekend Shootings

Jon Craig
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

Two Atlantic City men were wounded in separate shootings over the weekend, authorities said.

At 8:12 p.m. on Friday, patrol officers responded to the 1500 block of Drexel Place for a ShotSpotter alert. Shortly after, a 31-year-old shooting victim arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, according Lt. Kevin Fair, an Atlantic City Police Department spokesman. 

On Saturday at 1:19 pm, an 18-year-old shooting victim arrived at the medical center after patrol officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1500 block of Sewell Avenue, Fair said. 

Both victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries, he said.

No additional details were released by police. 

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

