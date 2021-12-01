Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Atlantic City Police Investigate Shooting

Jon Craig
Atlantic City police are investigating the weekend shooting of a 22-year-old.

At 12:11 a.m. on Sunday, patrol officers were called to the 600 block of New York Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, an Atlantic City Police Department spokesman.

Responding officers located evidence of gunfire, Fair said.

Shortly after, a shooting victim, 22, of Atlantic City, arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division for treatment of his serious injuries, Fair said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

