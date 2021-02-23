Atlantic City Police Interrupt Boardwalk Burglaries

Atlantic City police quickly reacted to a store burglary-in-progress, chasing down a suspect, authorities said.

On February 20, 2021, a burglary suspect was arrested after fleeing a store in front of a police officer.

At 10:54 p.m. on Saturday, a suspect fled a store in front of a patrol officer.

Ivaylo Penchev was patrolling in the 3100 block of the Boardwalk when a burglar alarm was broadcast for a store in the same block.

Penchev observed Matthew Doughty, 18, of Atlantic City fleeing across the Boardwalk from the store, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

Penchev chased Doughty and caught him on the beach with help from Officer Sandra Lino-Melo, Fair said.

The unidentified property Doughty stole was recovered, Fair said. The suspect also damaged multiple glass doors to gain access to other adjacent businesses, according to police.

Doughty was charged with burglary and criminal mischief. Doughty was released on a summons with a future court date.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

