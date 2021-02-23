Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Atlantic City Police Interrupt Boardwalk Burglaries

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

Atlantic City police quickly reacted to a store burglary-in-progress, chasing down a suspect, authorities said.

On February 20, 2021, a burglary suspect was arrested after fleeing a store in front of a police officer.

At 10:54 p.m. on Saturday, a suspect fled a store in front of a patrol officer.

 Ivaylo Penchev was patrolling in the 3100 block of the Boardwalk when a burglar alarm was broadcast for a store in the same block. 

Penchev observed Matthew Doughty, 18, of Atlantic City fleeing across the Boardwalk from the store, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

Penchev chased Doughty and caught him on the beach with help from Officer Sandra Lino-Melo, Fair said.

The unidentified property Doughty stole was recovered, Fair said. The suspect also damaged multiple glass doors to gain access to other adjacent businesses, according to police.

Doughty was charged with burglary and criminal mischief. Doughty was released on a summons with a future court date. 

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.