Atlantic City Police Arrest Pair For Dealing Heroin, Cocaine

Jon Craig
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

Two Atlantic City men have been arrested on various drug dealing charges after a targeted downtown crackdown, authorities said.

Special Investigation Section detectives arrested two men in separate incidents, acting on complaints from residents.

On Wednesday, Atlantic City Detectives Darrin Lorady, Alberto Valles and Nicholas Berardis were conducting surveillance on the first block of south Florida Avenue, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

Police observed Roger Serrano -- who had an active warrant for his arrest -- loitering on the block, Fair said.

When detectives arrested Serrano, 24, he was in possession of 270 bags of heroin and six grams each of cocaine and marijuana, according to Fair.

On Thursday, Detective Lorady returned to Florida Avenue with Detective Chris Smith. The detectives conducted a CDS investigation and arrested Ronnie Jones. Jones, 48, was found in possession of 68 bags of heroin, 24 bags of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana, Fair said.

Both suspects also were charged with distributing a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school zone, Fair said. Both men were released on summonses with a future court date.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

