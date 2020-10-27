Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Atlantic City PD: Teenagers Shot Girl, 9

Jon Craig
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

Two teenagers have been been arrested in connection with shooting a girl last month, authorities said.

A 9-year-old girl was wounded in the foot by gunfire on Sept. 3 at a home on the 500 block of Indiana Avenue, Atlantic City police said. 

The second of two 17-year-old suspects was arrested on Saturday on Arctic Avenue, police said.

The other youth already was in custody at Harborfields Youth Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City in connection with another shooting, police said.

