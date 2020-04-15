Atlantic City PD: Ex-Cons Pistol-Whip 66-Year-Old Neighbor In Dispute

Two Atlantic City ex-cons pistol-whipped a 66-year-old city man during what had been an ongoing dispute, authorities said.

City police said they responded to a call of a loud dispute on South Bellevue Avenue for the second time at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.

They found the victim with a head injury that he told them he sustained when two men assaulted him.

Police said they recognized the pair -- Shawn Harris, 37, and Khalil Swain, 29 -- from an earlier call.

They arrested both on charges of assault, conspiracy and various weapons offenses, they said.

Harris was released last Oct. 1 after serving five years in state prison for weapons possession, records show.

Swain also was charged on a contempt of a court warrant. Both were sent to Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Atlantic City Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or anonymously text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.