Atlantic City Mayor Gets Death Threat, Suspect Arrested

Jon Craig
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

A 47-year-old woman has been arrested for threatening to kill Atlantic City's mayor and family, authorities said.

Nicole Staton of Atlantic City jumped in front of the Mayor Marty Small’s car as he pulled into the City Hall parking lot at 4:25 p.m. on Friday, Atlantic City police said.

Small stopped and Stanton began yelling at the mayor as passersby watched, police said. 

Police Officers Ivaylo Penchev and Jonathan Revolus responded from their post inside City Hall.

Staton, who was not known by the Mayor, began banging on the Mayor's car window while yelling at him, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

Small exited his vehicle in an attempt to speak with Staton who continued to yell and threatened to kill Mayor Small and his family, Fair said.

Staton was arrested without incident.

Staton was charged with assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment, Fair said.

She was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, Fair said.

Small became mayor in October 2019.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

