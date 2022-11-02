Atlantic City Man Gets 5 Years State Prison On Weapons Charge: Prosecutor

An Atlantic City man was sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison on a weapons charge, authorities said.

Kenneth Butts, 42, must serve three and one-half years before being eligible for parole for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

On Dec. 19, 2021, officers of the Atlantic City Police Department were called to a residence for a report of a man with a handgun, according to the prosecutor

Officers said they observed Butts throw a handgun to the ground. The handgun was a Hi-Point CF 380 Caliber, authorities said.

