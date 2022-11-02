Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Atlantic City Man Gets 5 Years State Prison On Weapons Charge: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Kenneth Butts
Kenneth Butts Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

An Atlantic City man was sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison on a weapons charge, authorities said.

Kenneth Butts, 42, must serve three and one-half years before being eligible for parole for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

On Dec. 19, 2021, officers of the Atlantic City Police Department were called to a residence for a report of a man with a handgun, according to the prosecutor

Officers said they observed Butts throw a handgun to the ground. The handgun was a Hi-Point CF 380 Caliber, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.