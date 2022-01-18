Atlantic City Man Arrested After Stealing Prisoner Van, Crashing Into 2 Police Vehicles

A 40-year-old man was arrested after stealing an Atlantic City Police Department prisoner van and ramming it into two marked patrol cars, authorities said.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., Friday, Atlantic City police officers William Akins and Jarae Langford were at the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building when they were alerted by a concerned citizen that there was a man attempting to steal their marked patrol vehicle, which was parked on Atlantic Avenue. The officers immediately investigated and witnessed Jason Urbaniak attempting to open the locked driver’s side door to the patrol vehicle, police said.

Urbaniak was confronted by officers and admitted to the officers that he was attempting to steal their police vehicle. He was taken into custody without incident. Urbaniak was lodged in the police department’s holding facility for processing of attempted burglary charges.

At approximately 10:50 p.m., Urbaniak was released from the holding facility on a summons for his charges. After being released, Urbaniak allegedly entered a parked Atlantic City Police Department prisoner van, police said. He was able to manipulate the ignition of the van and start the vehicle before driving off. Police communications was immediately notified of the stolen van. Minutes later, Officer Tyler Daily located the stolen prisoner van in the 200 block of North Iowa Avenue. Additional responding officers arrived on the scene and pulled behind the van to conduct a motor vehicle stop. Without warning, Urbaniak began to reverse the van, accelerated at a high rate of speed, and rammed the van into two marked patrol vehicles causing extensive damage, police said. Officers were able to take Urbaniak into custody without further incident.

As a result of the crash, Officer Consuelo Maldonado suffered a minor injury and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where she was treated and released. Urbaniak was not injured in the crash.

An investigation into how Urbaniak was able to start the van is currently underway.

Urbaniak, of Blackwood, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on police, two counts of attempted aggravated assault on police, two counts of assault by auto, theft of a motor vehicle, eluding, and criminal attempt burglary, police said.

Urbaniak was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

