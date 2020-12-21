Atlantic City Man, 25, Arrested In Ex-Girlfriend's Stabbing

A 25-year-old man from Atlantic City has been arrested in connection with a near fatal attack on his ex-girlfriend, authorities said.

The man was arrested late Friday after breaking into a residence and stabbing the woman as well as a man inside, Atlantic City police said.

At 11:02 pm, patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Virginia Avenue for a report of multiple people stabbed. Officers arrived to find a man and woman stabbed and the suspect fleeing the residence, said Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

The female victim, 35, was bleeding heavily from both arms and sustained life-threatening injuries, Fair said.

Atlantic City Police Officer Joseph Bereheiko, a trained EMT who carries a fully stocked medical bag, placed two tourniquets on each arm and rendered life-saving medical aid, Fair said.

The male victim, 35, sustained a non-life threatening wound.

Carlos Suarez-Vera fled from the residence as officers arrived. Officers Brandon Bower and Latray Butcher chased and captured Suarez-Vera, police said.

After arresting Suarez-Vera, officers noticed that he had a stab wound to the chest. It is not known if the stab wound was self-inflicted or occurred during the assault inside the residence.

Suarez-Vera and the two stabbing victims were all taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division.

Suarez-Vera had an active warrant for his arrest for making terroristic threats against the female victim on Dec. 17, Fair said.

Suarez-Vera was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, burglary, criminal mischief, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest, according to Fair.

Suarez-Vera was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

