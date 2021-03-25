Atlantic City Fight Ends With 2 Men Shot, 1 Arrested

A fight in Atlantic City resulted in two men being shot, and one arrested, authorities said.

At 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, patrol officers responded to the 300 block of North Carolina Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert, according to Atlantic City police.

Arriving patrol officers found Edmund Williams, 47, suffering from a gunshot wound a block away on Pennsylvania Avenue. A second victim, 49, from Atlantic City, was driven to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. Williams also was taken to the medical center. Both men sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

During the initial investigation, officers received information that a suspect may have fled into a residence on South Carolina Avenue.

Atlantic City Police Department SWAT personnel were called to the scene. After a period of time, officers made contact with the residents inside several locations.

As a precaution, two local schools, New York Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, as well as the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, were put on lockdown during these searches.

A continuing investigation by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit led to charges being filed against Williams.

Detectives learned that Williams and the victim were involved in an altercation when Williams shot the victim, police said. The victim and Williams fought over the handgun when a second shot was fired striking Williams. The victim was not charged in this incident.

Williams was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said.

Williams was being guarded by city police at the medical center on Thursday night.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

