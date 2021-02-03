Atlantic City Double-Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, Another Wounded

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a double shooting that killed an Atlantic City man and wounded another, authorities said.

Atlantic City police received 9-1-1 calls at 4:04 p.m. Monday about gunfire on South Florida Avenue, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

Patrol officers found Tashawn Manuel, 29, suffering from gunshot wounds, Tyner said.

Manuel was taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Campus where he was pronounced dead, Tyner said.

Another Atlantic City man was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the prosecutor said

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.