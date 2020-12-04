ACPD: 3 Handguns Recovered, 7 Busted In Atlantic City Robbery, Drug Dealing Arrests

Atlantic City police arrested seven people and recovered three handguns and an assortment of drugs in separate incidents, authorities said.

Just before midnight on Thursday, patrol officers responded to mile marker 55 in the westbound lanes of Route 30 on a report of a one car motor vehicle crash, police said.

Atlantic City Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and located an unoccupied vehicle in the marsh, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

Firefighters saw a man limping away from the scene, walking west on Route 30, according to Fair.

Police Officer Kevin Sketers located the man and he was arrested without incident after being found in possession of a loaded handgun, Fair said.

At 2:19 p.m., Sergeant Charles Stuart and Detective Darrin Lorady observed a man matching the description of an armed robbery suspect in the 900 block of North Carolina Avenue. The robbery was committed earlier Thursday at Wawa in Pleasantville, as reported here by Daily Voice.

The suspect, Vance Golden, 27, was arrested and found to be in possession of a handgun, Fair said.

Golden was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone and contempt of court, according to Fair.

Additionally, Golden was charged by Pleasantville PD with robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, terroristic threats, and theft, Fair said. Golden was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility,

Two of Golden's passengers, Carolyn Simms, 30, and Shania Valentine, 32, also were arrested after heroin was found in the vehicle, Fair said.

Simms of Atlantic City was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone and contempt of court, according to fair.

Valentine, also of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone and contempt of court, the lieutenant said. Simms and Valentine were released on a summons pending a future court appearance.

Earlier on Thursday, at 12:52 p.m., Sergeant Christopher Lodico stopped a motor vehicle in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Three men from South Jersey, Effay Johnson Jr., James Harvey and Ahmad McKinley, were arrested, according to Fair:

Johnson was found in possession of a loaded handgun and 22 Oxycontin pills;

Harvey was found in possession of 16 grams of heroin and 27 grams of marijuana; and

McKinley, the driver, was found in possession of paraphernalia used for the packaging and distribution of narcotics.

Johnson Jr., 27, of Absecon was charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession with intent to distribute CDS and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, Fair said.

McKinley, 26, of Atlantic City was charged with conspiracy, contempt of court and motor vehicle violations, the lieutenant said. Johnson and McKinley were being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Harvey, 32, of Sicklerville in Camden County was charged with two counts each of possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS, single counts of conspiracy and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, according to Fair. Harvey was released on a summons with a future court date.

In a seventh arrest on Thursday, Tobey Mitchell, 43, of Mays Landing was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and multiple motor vehicle summonses, Fair said. Mitchell was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

