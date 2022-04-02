Absecon Man Killed Crossing Major Intersection Wasn't In Crosswalk: Police

A 50-year-old man died after being struck by a car on White Horse Pike in January, authorities said.

Samuel Bayley, of Absecon, was struck while crossing the street by a 2008 Hyundai Tucson heading east at the intersection with Haddon Avenue around 6 p.m., Jan. 24, local police said.

Bayley was not in the crosswalk, which was a contributing factor in the crash, authorities said. The roadway was reduced to one lane for approximately four hours while the crash was investigated.

Any witnesses to the crash are urged to contact the Absecon Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit at (609) 641-0667 ext. 858.

