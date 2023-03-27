5-Year-Old Bicyclist Pinned By SUV Saved By Good Samaritans In Atlantic City: Police

Good Samaritans pulled a 5-year-old bicyclist out from underneath an SUV that struck her, leaving her seriously injured over the weekend, authorities said.

The girl was riding her bike on the 200 block of north Montpelier Avenue 36-year-old Nivida Garciaromero lost control of her GMC Yukon and struck her around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, city police said.

Witnesses sprung into action, pulling the girl from underneath the vehicle before an ambulance rushed her to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Garciaromero and her passengers, an adult and two juveniles, suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and were treated at the scene by EMS. Garciaromero was issued several motor vehicle summonses.

The Atlantic City Police Department is seeking anyone that may have witnessed this crash or video footage related the crash that may aid in the investigation. Officer Franco Sydnor is investigating the crash and can be reached at 609-347-5744. Information can also be sent via text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

