5 Arrested In Atlantic City PD Street Violence Crackdown: 2 Handguns, 850 Bags Heroin Recovered

Five men were arrested on various drug and weapons charges this week during an Atlantic City crackdown on recent street violence, authorities said.

Atlantic City detectives arrested the men after an ongoing investigation that led to the recovery of 850 bags of heroin, 110 grams of cocaine and other items used to deal narcotics, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

Detectives stopped Breyon Sylvester along with Christian Hunter, Raishawn Simmons, and Dequay Belt on the Boardwalk on Tuesday, Fair said.

Sylvester had been caught with a handgun in his car four days earlier during a police surveillance operation on Arctic Avenue. The handgun was seized, but Sylvester was released at the time.

Arrested in connection with the heroin and cocaine seized on Tuesday, according to Lt. Fair, were:

Sylvester, 27, of Atlantic City, on multiple drug and weapons charges;

Simmons, 20, of Atlantic City for contempt of court and multiple drug possession and dealing charges;

Hunter, 29, of Atlantic City was on multiple drug possession charges and;

Belt, 18, of Atlantic City, on multiple drug possession and dealing charges.

A fifth suspect, Richard Pugh, 25, of Galloway, was arrested on weapons charges on Thursday. Pugh had been detained by police with Sylvester on Arctic Street on June 25, according to Fair. Pugh was caught discarding a handgun, Fair said, but also was released at the time.

Pugh, Simmons and Sylvester were being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Hunt and Belt were released on a summons pending a future court date.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

