3 Young People Shot In Pleasantville

Two teenagers and a 20-year-old woman from Pleasantville were seriously hurt during a shooting in which at least 30 rounds were fired, authorities said.

Laquan Cooper, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, Azyiah Henry, 19, of Mays Landing and Khalisha Dully, 20, of Pleasantville told Atlantic City hospital staff they had been shot, Pleasantville police said in a statement.

Patrol officers found 30 shell casings in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue, police said, identifying it as the scene of the shooting.

Pleasantville police received a call at 1:24 a.m. on Monday that there were three gunshot victims at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, police said.

Henry was shot in his leg and was later released from the hospital, while Cooper was shot in the arm and was admitted for observation. Dully was admitted for gunshot wounds in her upper back and foot, police said.

All of their injuries were non-life threatening, police said.

The police department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call 609-641-6100 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234.

