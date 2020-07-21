3 Stabbed On Atlantic City Casino Floor

Three men were stabbed during a melee that broke out on an Atlantic City casino floor.

Four men including one of the stabbing victims were in custody following the 3 a.m. incident at Tropicana, New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Tropicana Assistant Vice President of Marketing Terri Lutz declined comment to the Press of Atlantic City due to an ongoing investigation.

All three victims were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, authorities said.

The four arrested were Jabari Cummings, 30, and Tyevon Walker, 22, both of Brooklyn, NY; Delroy McNeil, 32, of North Carolina; and Shaun Laney, 25, of Machias, New York, were arrested, Goez said. McNeil was also stabbed but later released from the hospital.

Laney and Walker were both charged with robbery.

Cummings was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault, possession of crack/cocaine, tampering with evidence and criminal attempt homicide.

McNeil was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault and criminal attempt homicide.

The four suspects were taken to the Atlantic County Jail, authorities said.

