3 Guns Recovered In South Jersey City

Pleasantville police
Pleasantville police Photo Credit: Pleasantville police

Three guns were recovered in a city in South Jersey.

The discovery of guns followed a  ShotSpotter alert in Pleasantville on Tuesday.

Police were called to Main Street and Atlantic Avenue after the 1:24 p.m. alert, and found shell casings, Pleasantville police said.

Witnesses told police they saw a man jump from a second-story at 918 N. Main St.

A jacket was left behind. Three handguns also were found in the immediate area, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police at 609-641-6100 or email supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org.

Information also can be provided anonymously at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.