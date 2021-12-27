3 Dead In Fiery Atlantic City Expressway Crash

Three people died when a car slammed into a tollbooth on the Atlantic City Expressway Sunday night, police said.

The vehicle was heading east when it crashed at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza in Mays Landing around 9 p.m.

The driver and two passengers were killed while a fourth occupant was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Photos from the scene were posted to Facebook by Steve and Tabby Ross.

"Flames are out, everything has been well taken care of by our NJSP and fire commands from multiple houses," Steve captioned one photo.

