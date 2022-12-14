20-Year-Old Man Shot In Atlantic City: Police

A 20-year-old man was shot in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11:32 PM, Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 600 block of North New York Avenue for a report of a shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert notification.

Officers found the victim in a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. Evidence of gunfire was also located in the area.

The victim was taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of injuries that were considered non-life threatening.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.