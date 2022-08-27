Contact Us
20-Year-Old Man Killed Walking On Garden State Parkway

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A 20-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while he was walking on the Garden State Parkway early Saturday, Aug. 27, authorities said.

Zachary Fulmer, of Marmora, was heading south in the northbound lanes when he was hit near milepost 28.5, in Somers Point around 2:43 a.m., NJ Advance Media reports citing New Jersey State Police. 

It wasn't clear if the driver remained at the scene. Fulmer was pronounced dead.

NJSP did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's information request sent Saturday afternoon.

