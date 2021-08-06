2 Pennsylvania Residents Dead, 2 Hurt In South Jersey Crash

Two Pennsylvanians died, and two others were injured in a South Jersey crash Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Timothy Millett, 51, of Clarks Summit, PA was driving west on Deliah Road in Egg Harbor Township, NJ in his 2015 Volkswagen when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2013 Mazda CX9 driven by John Ward, 52, of Lansdale, PA, around 1:30 p.m., according to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

A third car, a 2014 Dodge Journey, driven by Anthony Dorto, 50, of West Berlin, NJ was traveling east on Delilah Road at the time of the crash and ended up colliding with the back of the Mazda, police said.

Millett and his passenger, 35-year-old Sara Hutchison, also of Clarks Summit, were taken to AtlantiCare Trauma Center in Atlantic City where both were pronounced dead shortly after arrival, authorities said.

Ward was also taken to AltlantiCare in Atlantic City with serious injuries, while Dorto was transported to AtlantiCare Mainland in Pomona with moderate injuries, police said.

Delilah Road was shut down and detoured for approximately 3.5 hours as authorities investigated.

Assisting at the scene were Galloway Township Police Department, Pleasantville Police Department, AtlantiCare Paramedics, Egg Harbor Township Ambulance Squad, Northfield Rescue Squad and Farmington Fire Company.

Sergeant Lawrence Graham, Officer Robert Moran, and Officer Louis Poletis, Officer Patrick Daly, and Officer Thomas Rizzotte of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the crash.

