2 Children Struck By Car Crossing Atlantic City Street

Two children were struck by a car while crossing an intersection in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, at approximately 8:14 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the intersection of Maryland and Magellan Avenues for a report of a motor vehicle striking two juvenile pedestrians.

The children, ages 10 and 14, were struck as they entered the roadway to cross Maryland Avenue by a vehicle traveling south on Maryland Avenue.

The children were transported by ambulance to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old man from Pleasantville, NJ, immediately stopped his vehicle and remained at the scene.

The Atlantic City Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Officer Eric Wessler of the Traffic Bureau at 609-347-5744. Information can also be texted anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

