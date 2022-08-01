17 Arrested In Atlantic City On Child Luring Charges: Police

A total of 17 men have been arrested for luring children in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Since July 16, the Atlantic City Police Department has arrested men for attempting to lure a minor with assistance from concerned citizens groups. The concerned citizens were engaged in posing as underage children on various social media sites. They would then confront the individual and notify police. The citizens group provided the responding officers with screen shots of conversations and detailed information that was shared between the citizens group and the suspects, police said.

Following an investigation by detectives of the Criminal Investigations Section, each individual was arrested and criminally charged.

Steven Wentzel, 51, of Williston, NY

Andrew Rheinheimer, 41, of Absecon, NJ.

Delbin Martinez, 28, of Atlantic City.

Bruce Cahan, 77, of Atlantic City.

Sidney Yee, 67, of Atlantic City.

Alex Damian, 37, of Stamford CT.

Christopher Sharpe, 23, of Sweet Water, AL.

Henrri Pacheco-Medina, 24, of Atlantic City.

Juwin Jumpp, 26, of Vestal NY.

Jonathan Shillingford Coll, 28, of Avondale, PA.

Diego Delossantos, 27, of Atlantic City.

Joseph Donofrio, 31, of Yonkers, NY.

Nareshan Reddy, 34, of Vero Beach, FL.

Gerald Colapinto, 65, of Yardley, PA.

:Johnny Puma, 54, of Lexington, SC.

Colby Jones, 26, of Galloway, NJ.

Avraham Holtzberg, 48, of Brooklyn, NY.

All of the arrested individuals were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility with the exception of Yee, who was issued a summons pending a future court date. The public is reminded that charges are mere allegations and the accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.