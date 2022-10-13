14.6 Pounds Of Pot, Handguns Found By Atlantic City Officers During Welfare Check: Authorities

A welfare check resulted in the arrest of two people and recovery of more than 14 pounds of marijuana, authorities said.

On Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:59 p.m., Officers Aidan Richardson and Dion Liu were flagged down by a concerned citizen in the first block of South Michigan Avenue regarding two individuals inside a parked vehicle possibly experiencing a medical emergency.

The officers approached the parked vehicle and observed Gregory Donzuso in the driver’s seat and Shannon Lockhart in the passenger seat.

The occupants appeared to be sleeping and upon further evaluation the officers determined Lockhart was having a medical emergency. They immediately rendered medical aid until EMS personnel arrived on scene.

As the officers continued their well-being check, they observed what appeared to be a large quantity of marijuana packaged inside a large open box in the rear seat of the vehicle.

The ensuing investigation led to a search of the vehicle where officers recovered a total of approximately 14.6 pounds of marijuana.

The officers also located two defaced 9mm handguns, a 30-round magazine loaded with hollow point ammunition, a silencer, three rifle rounds, and a digital scale.

Additionally, the officers seized $546 believed to be proceeds of CDS sales. Both Donzuso and Lockhart were taken into custody without incident.

Donzuso, 34, of Hammonton, and Lockhart, 33, of Egg Harbor City were charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses.

Donzuso and Lockhart were being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

