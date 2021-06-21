1 Dead, 3 Hurt In Atlantic City Shooting

One person died and three others were injured in an Atlantic City shooting Sunday.

The four men were rushed to the Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Campus after the 6 p.m. shooting on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

One of the victims died of his injuries, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 609-909-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

