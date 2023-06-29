Pleasantville Woman Pleads Guilty In Fatal Stabbing: Prosecutor

Rollie Ellis, of Pleasantville, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Her plea calls for a sentence of 13 and one-half years in New Jersey State Prison, with eighty-five percent of the term to be served before parole eligibility pursuant to the No Early Release Act.

Ellis originally pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in January 2020 and was sentenced in February 2020 to a 20-year term of imprisonment, according to the prosecutor's office.

That sentence was later overturned on appeal when the appellate court ruled her Miranda rights were violated, the prosecutor said.

On April 11, 2018, Atlantic City Police found Jennifer Rodriguez unresponsive and bleeding from a wound to the back of her neck in the lobby of the Public Safety Building.

Rodriguez was transported to AtlantiCare City Campus where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigating officers determined that Rollie Ellis had stabbed both Jennifer and Raphy Rodriguez inside of their apartment in Atlantic City.

When Atlantic City police made contact with Ellis, Officer Mitchell observed a knife in Ellis’ waistband and secured the weapon.

Raphy Rodriguez identified Ellis as the perpetrator of these attacks, the prosecutor said.

Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 10.

