Pleasantville Woman Hospitalized In Domestic Violence Shooting, Prosecutors Say

Pleasantville police responded to a domestic violence report at a home on South Third Street at around 4:05 a.m. on Sunday, June 23, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. When officers arrived, they tried to make contact with the people inside but several shots were fired.

A 26-year-old woman left the home with several gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital and she remained there as of Monday, June 24.

Investigators said 38-year-old Kevin Hare shot himself moments later. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will determine Hare's official cause of death. The county prosecutor's office and Pleasantville Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7666. You can also send an anonymous tip online at ACPO.tips.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

