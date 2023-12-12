Pleasantville Man Convicted In Murder Of Teenager

Lewis Johnson has been convicted in the murder of 17-year-old C.W. on the 2000 block of Blaine Avenue in June 2020, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Johnson drove down to Atlantic City from Easton, Pennsylvania to help his then-girlfriend Shaquana Lewis confront the parents of her daughter’s boyfriend after a physical fight between the kids the night before, the prosecutor said.

But when they arrived at the boy’s house in the early afternoon on June 8, 2020, the Johnson, armed with a handgun, ran up the steps at 2009 Blaine Avenue to the 2nd floor apartment’s porch, where the victim, C.W., and his foster brother were hanging out. Johnson then pistol-whipped the victim, and ultimately shot him in the back and foot. He then fled back down the steps, shooting back up at the boys from the ground level. He fled Atlantic City by car, stopping at a liquor store in Pleasantville, before driving back to the apartment he was staying at in Easton, Pennsylvania.

C.W. was pronounced dead later that day as a result of the injuries sustained in the shooting.

Johnson was apprehended the next morning by members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, along with the handgun he used to shoot and kill C.W., which was found under his bed. Johnson was also found guilty of possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess weapons in this case.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.