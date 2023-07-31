Pleasantville Man Charged With Selling Lethal Dose Of Heroin-Fentanyl

George B. Franco was charged with first-degree strict liability for a drug-induced death, resisting arrest and dealing drugs in a school zone, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

These charges were issued after an investigation into the death of 53-year-old Peter Thomas of Egg Harbor Township on May 23, the prosecutor said.

It is alleged that Franco sold Thomas a lethal combination of heroin, fentanyl, 4-ANPP and xylazine. Franco was arrested on July 18 in Pleasantville and is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The investigation was conducted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Unit, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, and the Pleasantville Police Department.

