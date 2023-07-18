Pleasantville Ex-Con Sentenced On Firearms Charge

Rasul Palmer will have to serve the whole sentence without parole eligibility, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Palmer pleaded guilty to certain person not to possess firearms, the prosecutor said.

On May 24, 2022, Pleasantville police were requested to assist with the service of a temporary restraining order on Palmer, the prosecutor said.

The subject of the restraining order described the weapon at the TRO hearing as a black gun, which would be at Palmer’s residence or in his automobile, the prosecutor said.

Police arrived at a West Leeds Avenue apartment and waited for parole officers to arrive.

Prior to arriving on the scene, parole officers already had Palmer in custody for his parole violation, the prosecutor said.

During a search of the apartment, a handgun was recovered, the prosecutor said. The handgun was identified as a 9mm Ruger Model P98, semi-automatic pistol.

Based on prior convictions for robbery and burglary, Palmer was charged with the weapons offense, the prosecutor said.

