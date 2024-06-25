Philly Teen Arrested, Suspects Wanted In Fight Near Atlantic City Boardwalk: Police

Joseph Miller, 19, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and possession of a large-capacity magazine, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to a fight on the beach block of South New York Avenue at around 9:13 p.m. on Friday, June 21. Police spoke with Miller who was involved in the fight.

Investigators said Miller and some friends began to fight with several other people. During the fight, a woman drove away with Miller's vehicle, intentionally crashing it into a light pole and fire hydrant.

The woman ran away from the crash along with several other unknown people. Officers found that after the fight, Miller got a rifle from his vehicle's trunk.

Miller was taken into custody after police discovered the rifle and he was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. The other suspects who ran away from the scene weren't located.

Anyone with information about the fight or wanted suspects should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766 or send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

