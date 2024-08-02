Philly Man Shot Two Women In Head, Killing One Near Atlantic City Boardwalk: Prosecutors

Gregg Page, 34, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and several weapons offenses, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release on Friday, Aug. 2. Two brothers from Philadelphia, 30-year-old Ryan Schenck and 27-year-old Ramir Schenck, were charged with hindering apprehension in the case.

Atlantic City police responded to a report of two women severely injured on North Main Avenue at around 4:41 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1. Officers found two women near the jetty behind the Flagship Resort.

Carley Elbert, 32, of Sewell, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 29-year-old Pleasantville woman was conscious and had several wounds when she was brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.

Investigators said both women appeared to have been shot in the head. An autopsy will determine Elbert's official cause of death.

Police arrested Page and the Schencks in Philadelphia later in the day. The three men were held in a city jail to await extradition to New Jersey.

The FBI office in Philadelphia and the city's police department assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800. You can also go to the prosecutor's office website to submit an anonymous tip online.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.