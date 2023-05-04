Philadelphia Man Sentenced In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

Teddy Smith was sentenced for the aggravated manslaughter of a 25-year-old Pleasantville man, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On May 1, 2020, at approximately 6:20 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of North First Street in Pleasantville in reference to a shooting.

The investigation determined that the victim, Nathan Adcock, had been shot and was later pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Hospital, the prosecutor said.

Through surveillance and witnesses, Smith was determined to be the shooter, the prosecutor said.

Smith was later extradited from Pennsylvania to New Jersey.

On March 22, 2023, Smith pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

Smith must serve at least 85% (17 years) before becoming eligible for parole.

