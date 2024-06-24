Person Suffers Severe Leg Injury Cutting Tree Branches In Pleasantville

Pleasantville firefighters responded to a yard on North Woodland Avenue at around 12:16 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, the fire department said in a Facebook post. Crews found the person pinned by a large branch eight feet up in the tree.

Firefighters used ladders and a rope system to lift the branch and rescue the victim.

The person was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus with a severe leg injury.

"The Pleasantville Fire Department commends the shift on duty's swift and professional response, ensuring the safety and well-being of the individual involved," the department said in its post. "We remind residents to exercise caution and use proper safety equipment when performing tasks such as tree trimming."

Paramedics from AtlantiCare, TriCare Medical Transportation, and the South Jersey Transportation Authority also responded to the scene.

