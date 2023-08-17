Pair Arrested With Guns, Drugs In Atlantic City: Police

On Wednesday, Aug.15, at 8:56 p.m., Atlantic CIty Police Officer Joseph Kelly conducted a motor vehicle stop in the first block of south Ohio Avenue.

While speaking to the driver, Joseph Lawrence, and waiting for Lawrence to provide needed documents, Officer Kelly observed an open backpack with a handgun inside, police said. Lawrence and his passenger, Tyheem Williams, were arrested with assistance from responding officers.

Officer Kelly recovered the backpack that contained the handgun and additionally found marijuana, and paraphernalia used in the sale of drugs, police said. Williams was found in possession of a handgun during a search following his arrest. Lawrence had numerous prescription pills in his possession.

Both men were also found to have outstanding warrants for their arrest.

Lawrence, 28, of Philadelphia, was charged with multiple weapons and drug offenses.

Williams, 20, of Millville, also was charged with multiple weapons and drug offenses.

Both men were sent to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

