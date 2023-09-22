Pair Arrested In Atlantic City With Heroin, Coke, Pot, Ecstasy: Police

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, Detectives Christopher Dodson and James Barrett were conducting surveillance in the first block of south Mansion Avenue when they allegedly observed Malik Jones of Atlantic City and Camron Izzard of Philadelphia appearing to be dealing drugs, police said.

Detectives watched as Jones was inside of a parked vehicle with Izzard. The detectives converged after finding that Jones had an active warrant for his arrest from Pennsylvania, police said.

The detectives began to speak with the men when a digital scale used in the distribution of narcotics was spotted on the center console, police said. Both men were arrested. Izzard was found in possession of ecstasy, they said. Jones was found in possession of 18 grams of cocaine and 60 bags of heroin, they said.

K9 Officer Adrian Nunez-Santos and his K9 partner, Narco, who is trained in the detection of narcotics, assisted detectives. K9 Narco showed a positive indication for the presence of drugs within the vehicle, police said.

During a search, detectives recovered a loaded handgun, six grams of cocaine, 104 grams of marijuana, numerous ecstasy pills, and materials that are commonly used to produce and manufacture cocaine, they said.

​Jones, 40, of Atlantic City and Izzard, 25, of Philadelphia were charged with numerous drug and weapons offenses.

​Both men were sent to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

