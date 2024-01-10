Pair Arrested In Atlantic City Drug Deal, Gun Recovered: Police

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, at about noon, Atlantic City Detectives Alberto Valles, Eric Evans, and Troy Grams observed a parked vehicle with two occupants.

The driver, Najee Roberts, 33, of Ewing, Mercer County, allegedly engaged in a drug deal with a man who approached the vehicle on foot, police said.

The man walked off and detectives initiated a motor vehicle stop. Detectives spoke with Roberts and his passenger, Samad Dudley. Dudley initially provided a false name to detectives, police said.

Dudley, 23, of Sickerville in Camden County, was found in possession of a loaded handgun in his waistband, police said. He also had an active warrant for his arrest, they said.

Roberts had 32 grams of marijuana and items used in the sale of drugs with him, police said.

Both men were arrested.

Dudley was charged with multiple weapons offenses and hindering apprehension, police said. He was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Roberts was charged with drug dealing, loitering and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. He was released on a summons pending a future court date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.