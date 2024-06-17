Fair 82°

Off-Road Motorcyclist Killed By Truck In Hammonton Crash, Police Say

A Delaware man was killed when his off-road motorcycle drifted into the path of a truck in Atlantic County, authorities said.

A cruiser for the Hammonton (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Hammonton Police Department
Chris Spiker
Hammonton police responded to the crash on the 900 block of Eighth Street at around 4:56 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, the department said in a news release. Dalton Hunter Nicastro, 28, of Rehoboth Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Nicastro was driving a Honda XR80R south near the shoulder on Eighth Street when his motorcycle drifted into the southbound travel lane. A silver 2019 Mack truck's passenger side and its wheels struck Nicastro.

A 58-year-old Egg Harbor Township man was driving the truck. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, in Galloway Township for medical treatment.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Hammonton Police Department were investigating the crash.

