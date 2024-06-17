Off-Road Motorcyclist Killed By Truck In Hammonton Crash, Police Say

Hammonton police responded to the crash on the 900 block of Eighth Street at around 4:56 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, the department said in a news release. Dalton Hunter Nicastro, 28, of Rehoboth Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Nicastro was driving a Honda XR80R south near the shoulder on Eighth Street when his motorcycle drifted into the southbound travel lane. A silver 2019 Mack truck's passenger side and its wheels struck Nicastro.

A 58-year-old Egg Harbor Township man was driving the truck. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, in Galloway Township for medical treatment.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Hammonton Police Department were investigating the crash.

