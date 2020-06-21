NJ Police Officer Killed In Wrong-Way Crash Driving Home From Work Mourned As Great Dad

A 53-year-old police officer died on his way home from work when another driver crossed into his lane and hit his car head-on in Mays Landing, authorities said.

Taquaysha Bell, 28, of Trenton, was heading westbound on the White Horse Pike in a 2010 Chevy Silverado when she crossed into the eastbound lane near Moss Mill Road, hitting a 2003 Honda Civic around 11:05 p.m., Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

The Civic driver, Michael Luko Sr. -- who was driving home from his job as an officer with the New Jersey Human Services Police Department -- was airlifted to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center – Mainland Division, where he was pronounced dead just after 12:20 a.m., Tyner said.

Bell was also transported to ACRMC – Mainland Division for treatment and a blood sample was taken for toxicology analysis.

Chanelle Morgan, 28, of Trenton -- a backseat passenger in Bell's car -- was taken to ACRMC, where she underwent surgery, Tyner said.

Two additional male passengers were transported in the ambulances with the Bell and Morgan, but neither were injured. They left the hospital without being admitted or treated, according to Tyner.

Luko on Father's Day was being mourned as a great father -- treating his friends' kids as his own, many said. He is survived by his wife and two children.

An investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigations Unit and the Hammonton Police Department remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 909-7692.

