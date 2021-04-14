Jennifer McMonagle Of Vineland Dies, 35

Jennifer Ashley McMonagle of Vineland died on April 9, 2021.

She was 35 years old.

Born in Atlantic City, Jennifer loved spending time with her daughter and strived to become an art therapist for children, according to her obituary in The Press of Atlantic City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Atlantic City.

Masks and social distancing are required as per church protocols.

Donations in Jennifer's memory can be made to HOPE ONE Atlantic County.

