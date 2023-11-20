No Apparent Charges For 18-Year-Old Driver Who Fatally Struck Pedestrian In Galloway

Myoung-Chun Jang was crossing West Moss Mill Road around 6:35 p.m. near Breman Avenue when he was struck by the driver in a 2004 Toyota Tundra, Galloway police said.

Myoung-Chun was taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center Mainland Division where he was pronounced dead West Moss Mill Road, between Bremen Avenue and Frankfurt Avenue, was closed for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated.

The accident remains under investigation, and anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Investigating Officer Cody Trout of The Galloway Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 609-652-3705 extension 5117.

Police did not announce any charges against the driver.

The Galloway Township Police Department would like to thank Galloway Township EMS, Atlanticare Paramedics, Germania Fire Department, and The Galloway Township Office of Emergency Management for their assistance with the incident.

