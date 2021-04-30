Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
WRONG NUMBER: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Telephone Number Is 'Spoof-Scammed'

Jon Craig
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

If you get a call from the main number for the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, and they ask for money, hang up.

The public office number has been misused recently in a so-called "spoof-scam," allegedly to solicit money for a family member's bail, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

Multiple people have called the ACPO and reported that they have received a call from the ACPO’s phone number—609-909-7800– and the caller requested money and stated that a family member is in jail and needs bail money, Tyner said.

The public is advised that the ACPO’s phone number is not being used by this agency in connection to solicitations for money to pay for a family member’s bail.

Also, money bail is no longer required for release as a result of the constitutional change authorizing criminal justice reform.

