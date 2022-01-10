Woman Gets 21 Years State Prison For DWI Crash That Killed Mother, 10-Month-Old Son: Prosecutor

A 68-year-old woman from Atlantic County has been sentenced to 21 years in state prison in connection with a crash that killed a mother and her infant son, authorities said.

Nancy Cavanaugh, of Egg Harbor Township, was sentenced on two counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter on Monday, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

The fatal crash occurred on Feb. 26, 2019, on English Creek Avenue in Egg Harbor Township.

An investigation revealed that Cavanaugh was the driver of a vehicle that left its lane of travel and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Alisha Williams, 31, of Somers Point, the prosecutor said. Both Williams and her 10-month-old son were killed in the crash.

The investigation further concluded that Cavanaugh was driving in excess of the speed limit while under the influence of multiple intoxicating substances, including alcohol and alprazolam when her car left its lane of travel, causing the crash, according to Shill.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Rick McKelvey is handling the case.

This investigation is a cooperative effort between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigations Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

